Suspect sought in death of Philadelphia woman shot near newborn in crib

The 5-day-old daughter, who was feet away in her crib, was unhurt.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police are seeking a man in the death of a woman investigators said was shot to death in a Philadelphia bedroom as her newborn daughter slept in a crib nearby.

A police spokesman said Sunday that the 33-year-old suspect "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Friday to a home in the East Germantown section and found 24-year-old Isis Williams of Upper Darby on the floor of the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say a struggle apparently occurred inside the home with furniture apparently tossed and overturned. Chief Inspector Scott Small says the 5-day-old daughter, who was feet away in her crib, was unhurt.

