NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle have arrested a suspect in a homicide in the city last week.

Juan Aviles Suarez is in custody at the police department. After being processed and arraigned, police said he’ll go to the Lawrence County Jail.

The police department said the U.S. Marshals in Pittsburgh helped find Suarez.

The shooting on April 9 at the Oak Leaf Gardens housing complex killed 26-year-old Eiram Alfonso Santiago-Hernandez.