Suspect arrested in 2013 picnic shooting that killed child in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man has been charged with criminal homicide and other counts in a triple shooting that killed a 15-month-old boy in Pittsburgh more than seven years ago.

The now-22-year-old Wilkinsburg man, who was a teenager at the time of the May 2013 shooting, was arrested Saturday on homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault and weapon charges.

Police say a group of 25 to 30 people were at a picnic in the East Hills neighborhood on May 21, 2013 when three people got out of a vehicle across the street and opened fire.

Authorities say an aunt picked up Marcus White Jr. and apparently tried to shield him with her body, but a bullet struck her in the back and traveled through her before fatally wounding the child in the chest. Another aunt of the child was also wounded. Both adults survived.

Detectives said at the time that they didn’t believe the victims were the intended targets.