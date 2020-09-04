Supporter at western PA rally: ‘I truly believe Donald Trump was sent by God’

Supporters came from near and far to attend President Trump's speech Thursday

(CNN) – President Trump visited western Pennsylvania Thursday for the first time since last year.

Supporters started lining up hours before his speech in Latrobe. They came from near and far to attend the president’s rally.

“Signifies my support for strong border policies to keep our country safe,” said Blake Marnell, of California, talking about his wall-inspired outfit.

One man said he believes Donald Trump was sent by God.

“I’m not kidding, I truly believe Donald Trump was sent by God. True,” said Edward X. Young, of New Jersey.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state for the 2020 election.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden also gave a speech in Pennsylvania on Monday.

