Sunoco ordered to dredge lake, pay $4M over pipeline spill

Pennsylvania

by: Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press

(AP) – A pipeline developer will dredge part of a contaminated lake and pay more than $4 million for spilling thousands of gallons of drilling fluids at a popular state park outside Philadelphia. That’s according to Pennsylvania state officials, who announced the settlement with Sunoco Pipeline LP on Monday.

The spill happened in August 2020 during construction of Sunoco’s troubled Mariner East pipeline.

The spill contaminated wetlands, tributaries and part of the 535-acre lake at Marsh Creek State Park in Chester County.

About 33 acres of the lake were placed off limits to boating and fishing because of the spill.

The settlement will allow construction on the pipeline to resume.

