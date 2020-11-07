Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania quickly approaching

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill that would allow three Sundays to be opened for hunting beginning in November 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania is set to happen on November 15, 2020, for archery deer hunting.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill that would allow three Sundays to be opened for hunting beginning in November 2020. Before the bill passed, Sunday hunting was against Pennsylvania law.

The three Sundays will be as follows, according to the game commission:

Sunday, November 15th for archery deer hunting

Sunday, November 22nd for riffle bear hunting

Sunday, November 29th for rifle deer hunting

Gun shop owner, Ken Westover says “I think it’s a good idea. If it works out the way they want it to, to get more people interested in it. There’s a lot of people that can’t hunt during the week.”

If you’d like to contact the commission for more details you can email pgccomments@pa.gov.

