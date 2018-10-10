Students quiz Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Pennsylvania students who wanted to know how the state's gubernatorial candidates would address school safety and funding have gotten a chance to ask them.

Fourth and fifth graders from around the state were able to ask questions Wednesday of Democratic Governor Tom Wolf and Republican challenger Scott Wagner. The forum was hosted by the Rendell Center for Civics and Civic Engagement to get children interested in government and politics.

The children's questions- chosen in advance- centered mostly on education; one student asked about addressing homelessness. Each candidate answered separately in an event structured as a forum rather than a debate.

Wolf championed the creation of a task force to assess school safety and security. Wagner said he wanted to increase campus security with single points of entry and body scanners.