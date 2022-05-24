COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a student at a high school near Philadelphia was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that prompted a lockdown at the school.

The Daily Local News of West Chester reports that police were called to Coatesville Area Senior High School just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a student was reported with a slash-type wound to the shoulder.

The student was taken to a hospital, where his condition wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities said the suspect was believed to be no longer at the school.

Students were dismissed for the day and officials said counseling would be available Wednesday for students and staff.