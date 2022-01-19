PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a student was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after two people fired into a van at a Pittsburgh school.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said the male student was shot at dismissal time Wednesday afternoon at Oliver Citywide Academy

. No arrests were immediately announced.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance videos and seeking witnesses. Oliver Citywide Academy describes itself on its website as “a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.”

School officials say all other students were safe inside the building. The school was locked down for a time.