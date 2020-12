Mercer County saw about 4" of snow, but the Williamsport Regional Airport made history with 24.7"

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – In Pennsylvania, Wednesday’s winter storm was enough to break a record.

Mercer County saw about 4″ of snow, but the Williamsport Regional Airport made history with 24.7.”

That’s the most snow ever in Pennsylvania from a single storm.

Two people were killed Wednesday in a pileup involving up to 60 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Clinton County, which is in central PA.