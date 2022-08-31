READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Reading City, Berks County.

Police say Janae Kaila-Henry was abducted by an unknown man who put her into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown Pennsylvania registration.

Janae is a 5-foot-1 Black girl, police say. She was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City on Aug. 31 around 2 a.m.

Credit: PSP

Anyone with information about the abduction or Janae’s location should contact the police by calling 911.