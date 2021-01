Nova White, age 1, was last seen with 32-year-old Ronald White

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was last seen with a man in Philadelphia.

The alert was issued for Nova White on Tuesday afternoon. She was last seen with 32-year-old Ronald White in the 1200 block of N. 10th Street in Philadelphia.

According to police, a green-colored 1998 Toyota Corolla was involved.

Those with information on Nova or Ronald White are asked to call 911 or Philadelphia police at 215-686-3174.