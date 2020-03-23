State police: Woman dies after being run over by tractor

Breaking News
BUFFALO, Pa. (AP) — A woman struck by a tractor in western Pennsylvania has died from her injuries, state police said.

Elizabeth McCord, 60, of Buffalo, was struck shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday at an intersection in the township in Washington County. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

It wasn’t clear what caused the accident, but no other injuries were reported. The name of the person who was driving the tractor was not disclosed.

The accident remains under investigation, and it’s not clear if any charges will be filed. A cause of death for McCord has not been determined.

