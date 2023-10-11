HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that it has seized $21 million in prohibited drugs in the last three months.

The tally began July 1 and went to September 20. During that time, 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of methamphetamines, 141 pounds of fentanyl, 8 pounds of heroin, 2,175 pounds of processed marijuana, and 62,597 pills of assorted narcotics were seized.

State police tally the numbers every quarter.

In addition to the illegal drugs. Over 690 pounds of prescription medications were dropped off at sites across the Commonwealth.