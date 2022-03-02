WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing seniors from Bucks County.

Elizabeth Maher, 89, and Joseph Maher, 92, were last seen on Maguire Lane in Warminster Township on March 1 at 6 p.m. State Police say they are driving a 2009 maroon Cadillac Sedar with a Pennsylvania registration DJM3917.

Police believe the Maher’s may be at special risk of harm or injury and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them.

Anyone with information on the Maher’s is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Warminster Police Department at 215672-1000.