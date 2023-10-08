EDITORS NOTE: It was originally reported that six people were shot. Pennsylvania State Police have updated that number to nine.

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a mass shooting that killed one person and injured eight early Sunday morning in Indiana County.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) along with local police department and EMS personnel responded to a shooting that took place around 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 8. The shooting happened at the Chevy Chase Community Center along 5th Avenue in White Township, according to PSP.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s campus is just over a mile away from where the shooting happened. It was university’s homecoming weekend as well.

Two of the nine victims were students at IUP, according to a release from the university. Waynesburg University also announced on Sunday that three of the victims were students.

When Troopers arrived they learned that nine people were shot, with one person being pronounced dead at the scene.

While names are being withheld at this time state police released the following information regarding the victims.

A 22-year-old man from Pittsburgh was killed in the shooting. An 18-year-old man from Chicago, IL, is in critical condition.

18-year-old man from Florida

20-year-old man from Pennsylvania

19-year-old man from Pennsylvania

22-year-old man from Pennslyvania

19-year-old female from Pennsylvania

23-year-old female from Pennsylvania

19-year-old female from Pennsylvania

The victims were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, UPMC Mercy Hospital and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. State police said some of the victims were treated and have been released.

Troopers believe the shooting occurred during a private party at the Chevy Chase Community Center.

State police are currently investigating and have no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

The Chevy Chase Center said on Facebook Sunday morning that they will be closed until further notice and are continuing to pray for those involved, the community and their staff and volunteers.