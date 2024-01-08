McKean County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State police responded to an animal cruelty case involving a 5-month-old puppy in neglectful conditions.

According to a Jan. 8 report, Pennsylvania State Police in Lewis Run was called to a home along West Main Street in Hamilton Township around 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Once on the scene, troopers found a 5-month-old American Pitbull inside a cage with what’s described as “an overwhelmingly large amount of feces” that seemed to have been “amounting for several weeks.”

Police cited the owners — a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both of Ludlow — with the neglect of an animal for an unsanitary shelter. No additional details were reported.