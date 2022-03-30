The parents of a 19-year-old man who was killed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers on an overpass in the Pocono Mountains have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit.

They say police video shows Christian Hall was pointing a pellet gun in the air and not at troopers when they fired the fatal shots in December 2020.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court. It also names three high-ranking officials it claims took steps to conceal the details of the shooting in an attempt to protect the troopers.

A prosecutor who has said the shooting was justified says the Hall family attorneys are pushing a “false narrative.”