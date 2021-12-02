Staff, supply chain shortages affect local Sharon diner

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Ohio and Pennsylvania’s restaurants are having issues with their restaurants being at full capacity.

It has nothing to do with government restrictions, but many are lacking the staffing and supplies to do so.

Prior to a few months ago, the booths would’ve been filled with customers enjoying breakfast here at Donna’s Diner, but now they remain empty before 11 a.m. due to staffing issues.

Donna’s Diner on West State Street in Sharon is not offering breakfast for the first time in its’ ten years.

Laura Ackley, general manager of Donna’s Diner, said they’re having a tough time finding the staff and supplies to operate the diner as usual.

“We can’t find cups for our milkshakes,” she said. “There’s so many things that are just out of stock everywhere.”

Laura said not only are prices for supplies up everywhere, but the diner has increased their payroll by about 40-50 percent in the past 18 months just to get, and keep, staff in the door.

“We’re dealing with having to pay our staff way more money than we did prior to the epidemic because of the supply and demand of employees,” Ackley said. “But now we’re also paying more for our food because of the supply and demand of the food.”

Tom Ristvey, owner of Vey’s Pub in Sharon, has also had to make adjustments.

The pub is closed on Sunday’s now in addition to Monday’s because they don’t have the staff to operate six days.

Ristvey said the pub has also been experiencing issues getting supplies and everyday is a gamble.

“You try to place an order and get what you normally have and inevitably, there’s several items that are out of stock or not available, so you have to spend time trying to find an alternative product, or figure out how to go without, or just change your menu for the day,” he said.