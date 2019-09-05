Source says missing Pa. toddler was found in car seat

No one has been charged with the toddler's death

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that Nalani Johnson was still in her car seat when she was found lifeless in an Indiana County park.

There were no signs of visible trauma, KDKA reported. An autopsy has been conducted but the results have not been released.

No one has been charged with the toddler’s death. Sharena Nancy, 25, is in custody on kidnapping charges and concealment of the whereabouts of a child.

Sharena Nancy (Courtesy KDKA Pittsburgh)

Nancy, accused of driving off with the toddler as her father tried to get her and her car seat out of the vehicle, had been romantically involved with the man, and there was an argument in the vehicle before she drove off, Allegheny County authorities said.

Nancy and Nalani Johnson’s father met on social media and were “in the beginnings of an intermittent romantic relationship,” said Superintendent Coleman McDonough, of the county police department.

Court records show Nalani’s mother had a protection from abuse order from the child’s father, saying at one point he considered killing himself and the toddler.

The Pittsburgh community gathered for a vigil Wednesday night to honor Nalani.

The Allegheny County Police Department is still urging anyone to come forward with information in the case by called 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.