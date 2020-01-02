Son shot, killed father in Pennsylvania standoff, police say

Police said it happened after a New Year's Eve party inside the house

GLEN CAMPBELL, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A Pennsylvania man is accused of shooting and killing his father. The incident prompted a standoff with police before the man was taken into custody.

State police surrounded the Glen Campbell home of Matthew Bartlebaugh and his father, Jerry Bartlebaugh, after they said the young man shot his father following a New Year’s Eve party inside the house.

Neighbors and law enforcement said the incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Matthew Bartlebaugh holed up in the home for hours, refusing to come out.

Troopers used flash-bang grenades and brought in a tactical tracked vehicle to help in the operation.

Finally, at about 9 a.m., the 25-year-old walked out with his hands up.

“I don’t exactly know what all happened,” said neighbor Heidi Little. “I just know that the cops had it blocked off.”

The standoff cut off her neighborhood for hours.

Little finally got home about 9:30 Wednesday morning.

“He shot his dad. That’s all I know,” she said.

She said she’s never had any issues with the men personally but law enforcement has.

“We never heard anything, we just noticed a lot of cops next door.”

What prompted the alleged shooting remains under investigation.

Matthew Bartlebaugh is in state police custody with charges pending. Officials said he suffers from some sort of mental illness.