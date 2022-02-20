(WKBN) – The following state roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) northwest region have been closed to through traffic or have lane restrictions due to high water and flooding.

The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed repairs can be made. Drivers can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.

PennDOT urges drivers to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Drivers should be alert of the following roadway conditions:

Mercer County