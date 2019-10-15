Some Pa. covered bridges getting $2.5 million makeover

Some of Bucks County's covered bridges will be getting a makeover due to a $2.5 million refurbishment project

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Some of Bucks County’s covered bridges will be getting a makeover due to a $2.5 million refurbishment project.

The project will include all seven county-owned spans.

At one point there were more than 50 covered bridges in Bucks County, but now only a dozen remain. Those still standing were built between 1832 and 1874, when horse-drawn buggies were the main means of transportation.

Ten bridges still carry cars and trucks as well as the occasional walker and cyclist. The other two are in parks.

While made of mostly wood, many of the spans are held up by steel structures that need to be stripped and repainted. County operations director Kevin Spencer says other work includes fireproofing interior and exterior wood surfaces, replacing cedar facing and siding boards and other maintenance.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)