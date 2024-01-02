(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating after valuable items were stolen from a Crawford County home, including birth certificates, Social Security cards, over $3,000 and a deed to the home.

According to a Dec. 31 report, PSP in Corry was called to a burglary incident along Glynden Road in Sparta Township around 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 19. Investigators found that the victim and his children left their residence from 6-7 p.m. the same day and returned home to an alleged break-in where several items were stolen.

The items stolen included a house deed, birth certificates, social security cards and a safe, among other items, and totaled around $3,040.

Stolen Items:

6 birth certificates

6 social security cards

Deed for a residence in the 40,000 block of Glynden Road

Pennsylvania fishing license

Small black safe/lock box with key lock – $50

Black leather wall – $40

About $2950 in U.S. currency

Police to continue to investigate but ask anyone with information to contact them at 814-663-2043.