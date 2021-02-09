Small plane lands on Pennsylvania Turnpike

The aircraft was believed to be a local small propeller plane

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a small plane landed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday evening, shutting down some traffic and prompting a crash.

Turnpike Commission spokesperson Carl Defebo told WGAL-TV the plane apparently made an emergency landing and then was struck by a vehicle.

The TV station reports that no injuries were immediately disclosed.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. that some traffic was blocked between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Harrisburg East Exit #247. The road was cleared a couple of hours later.

The aircraft was believed to be a local small propeller plane.