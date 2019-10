The earthquake was recorded just before 3 a.m. near Green Hills, Pa.

GREEN HILLS, Pa. (WKBN) – A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in southwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was recorded just before 3 a.m. near Green Hills, Pa., south of Pittsburgh and near the West Virginia line.

The depth was recorded as 1 km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to USGS, a 2.2-magnitude earthquake is not very intense and is felt by very few people.