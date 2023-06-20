HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Gambling revenue in Pennsylvania last month was over $479 million

That’s an increase of 7% compared to a year ago. It is also a decrease from $500 million reported in March.

Slot machines are the king with people pumping $210 million into them. Online slot machine play generated $100 million.

Revenue from sports wagering was a distant fourth, producing $41 million.

The top three caissons for revenue in Pennsylvania are:

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse – $74, 356,727

Valley Forge Casino Resort – $64,218,231

Parx Casino – $58,749,678

Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was

$197,918,815 during May 2023.