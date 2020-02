The accident happened at McConnells Mill State Park on a trail near Breakneck Falls

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A young woman was life-flighted to a hospital after she fell down a cliff in Butler County, Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at McConnells Mill State Park on a trail near Breakneck Falls.

Firefighters say the 21-year-old is a student at Slippery Rock University and was with a group of students when she fell 80 feet.

Her condition is currently unknown.

Courtesy of KDKA.