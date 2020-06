In this file photo made on Friday, May 24, 2019, Old Main is shown on the campus of Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock University plans to have in-person classes this fall.

The fall semester will begin on Aug. 17.

Final exams will be Nov. 21-25.

There will not be a fall break so the semester can end sooner.

Classes will be recorded on Zoom for students unable or unwilling to return to the campus for instruction.