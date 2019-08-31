Slew of shootings, several homicides probed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a slew of shootings, including several homicides, have the holiday weekend off to a violent start in Philadelphia.

Police say gunfire shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the Hunting Park neighborhood of north Philadelphia killed a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old man and wounded two other men listed in stable condition.

A double shooting at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in southwest Philadelphia killed one 24-year-old woman and critically wounded another 24-year-old woman.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in west Philadelphia, a 32-year-old man was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

A northeast Philadelphia shooting critically injured a man, and victims were listed in stable condition after shootings in south and southwest Philadelphia. No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)