WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A single mother of two won a million dollars on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket and hopes to buy a home for her and her kids, and her parents.

The lucky winner, Diane Babbin, of Westmoreland County, won the jackpot on a scratch-off called “Millionaire Maker” that was bought at a SHOP ‘n SAVE in Latrobe.

Babbin said on Friday, April 28, her son had a fever, so she asked her mother to go to buy a thermometer and a scratch-off.

“Me and my mom always play scratch-offs together,” Babbin said. “My mom ended up scratching the ticket in the car and called me saying, ‘You have to come get me. I can’t drive home.’ I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She’s a senior, and she was in shock!”

That’s when Babbin found out she won one million dollars.

“My mom apologized that she scratched the ticket without me because we usually scratch them together. When I got there, I asked her about the thermometer, and she was in such shock that she forgot to buy it!” Babbin said.

“You can’t win it if you aren’t in it!” -Diane Babbin

Babbin said she works as a certified nursing assistant, said she lives with her parents so she can help them, and they help take care of her children, Lottery officials reported.

“I’m a single mom, so I wouldn’t be able to give my kids the life they have without the help from my parents,” Babbin said. “My daughter is going to college in the fall, and my son is in high school. He’s very active, including being part of the tennis team, bowling team and in the choir.”

“We’ve talked a lot about what we’ll do with the prize,” Babbin said. “For now, it just means less worries, but maybe we’ll buy a home. We’re renting now.”