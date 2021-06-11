Shooting of child spurs large brawl, shooting at Pittsburgh hospital

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The shooting of a 6-year-old Pittsburgh girl sparked a fight between two sides of her family at the hospital where she was being treated, spurring another shooting that left two men wounded and a third facing charges.

Authorities say the brawl in front of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Thursday night involved at least 30 people.

It occurred about four hours after the girl was shot in the abdomen and critically injured.

Some people in the crowd were arguing when the dispute turned physical. Gunfire soon erupted and one man was shot several times, causing critical injuries.

The second victim didn’t realize he had been wounded until he had returned home.