Shooting near Pa. bar leaves 10 wounded; likely gang-related

Police and prosecutors say it appears there were three shooters and at least one intended target

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a street shooting in eastern Pennsylvania that left 10 people wounded is likely to be gang-related.

The shooting outside the Deja Vu nightclub in Allentown occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say most of the victims had just left the nightclub and were standing on the sidewalk outside when the shots were fired.

Police and prosecutors say it appears there were three shooters and at least one intended target. They say witnesses and some of the shooting victims have been uncooperative with police. No arrests have been made.

Witnesses say they saw several panicked people fleeing the scene on foot, and at least one car was spotted speeding away.

Authorities say all of the wounded are being treated in the hospital and are expected to recover.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)