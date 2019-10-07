Shooting near college leaves 1 man dead, 1 wounded

It's not yet known if either victim attended the university

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – State police say a shooting near a college in southern Pennsylvania has left a Philadelphia man dead and another wounded.

But it’s not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday a few blocks away from the campus of Shippensburg University.

State police say the body of 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found near a vehicle. The wounded victim, 21-year-old Samir Stevenson, was flown to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

It’s not yet known if either victim attended the university.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)