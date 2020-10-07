Shooting at mall near Pittsburgh reported, no word on arrest

A witness told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that her group saw an argument between two men, one of whom was armed

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Officials say a shooting occurred at a western Pennsylvania shopping mall near Pittsburgh, but there was no immediate word on injuries or arrests.

Monroeville Mall spokesman Stacey Keating of CBL Properties confirmed that a shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot but called it a “targeted incident” that didn’t prompt an evacuation of the property.

A witness told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that her group saw an argument between two men, one of whom was armed, and later heard two shots and saw a man try to run but fall to the ground. There was no immediate word from police on injuries or arrests.

