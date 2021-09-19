Shooting at baby shower in western Pa. fire hall wounds 3; man arrested

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a baby shower at a western Pennsylvania fire hall that wounded three people.

Police in Lower Burrell in Westmoreland County were called to the Kinloch Fire Department shortly after 6 p.m. and arrested a suspect leaving the fire hall.

Police said a family argument turned physical and the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

Police said a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old youth were wounded and were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Tribune-Review reports that the 25-year-old suspect faces aggravated assault and reckless endangering charges.

