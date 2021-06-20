Sharon holds annual Father’s Day car show Sunday

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Antique Automobile Club of America held their annual Father’s Day car show on Sunday in downtown Sharon.

It’s their 38th annual show after being unable to hold the event last year due to COVID-19.

“It’s a big tradition for us, we’ve been doing it forever. We had it up in Hermitage for a while and then we moved down here about 3-4 years ago… and it’s even bigger down here,” said vice president of the Shenango Valley chapter of the club Rick Gurrea.

People packed the streets of downtown Sharon for the nice weather, classic cars and food. For some, it’s a Father’s Day tradition.

“Family tradition, every year we come here, we get some fries, get whatever is going on on the strip, and check out all the awesome cars,” said Dallas Oliver.

Dallas Oliver and his father, Dallas, come to the show every year to spend time together and check out the cars.

“Well I love being here together, cause I’m with my son, and we’re together and it’s all the fun in the world,” said father Dallas Oliver.