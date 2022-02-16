PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis visited a Laborer’s District Council’s new training center in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. Shapiro was there to tour the new facility along with discussing job creation especially in black communities across Pennsylvania.

Shapiro and Davis were joined by business manager Ryan Boyer who led them along the tour. Shapiro then took questions from some trainees at the center. After hearing one trainee’s path through high school, Shapiro explained how he wants to incorporate more trade school encouragement and less standardized testing.

“One of our goals is to change how students are learning in high school. Instead of all these standardized tests they gotta take, expose them to the trade, expose them to vocational, technical, computer training so that when they hit 11th grade, 12th grade, they can choose their own destiny. You wanna go to college, great. They wanna go to work where they can get exposed to something that offers them real training, offers them a path to a union, offers them a path to whatever company that it is, and it creates the ability to be able to choose their own destiny as opposed to the government choosing it for them,” Shapiro said.