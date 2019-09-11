Shanksville remains hallowed ground at site of Flight 93 crash

The mission remains the same. Honor those 40 brave souls and be a site of remembrance for our nation

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Eighteen years later, the site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania where Flight 93 went down on September 11 remains hallowed ground.

It’s a site of remembrance and dedication to the 40 brave American heroes who banded together to halt further terror on America’s darkest day.

In an instant, the eyes of America were focused on a small town in rural Somerset County, Pennsylvania. United Flight 93, headed to San Francisco from Newark, New Jersey, crash landed in an open field just outside of Shanksville.

Passenger audio: I’m on a plane that’s been hijacked. Please tell my children I love them very much. I hope to be able to your face again, baby.”

Forty brave Americans aboard that flight regained control of the hijacked plane headed for Washington, D.C., preventing any further terror from spreading into our nation’s capital.

In the days that followed, communities from all over came together to that small part of Central Pennsylvania to help heal a heartbroken community and nation.

Eighteen years later, a Memorial Plaza stands to honor the victims of Flight 93.

The mission remains the same: honor those 40 brave souls and be a site of remembrance for our nation. The marble wall of names leads to a wooden gate made out of hemlock and 40 angles, representing each of those passengers and crew members.

“That wood gate is only ceremonially opened on September 11 after the ceremony and allows access for the family members to walk out the flight path and visit the boulder, the impact site of Flight 93,” said Katie Cordek, public information officer for the Flight 93 Memorial.