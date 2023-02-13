OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were alerted when a father and their child discovered what they thought was discarded human remains in a creek in Wyoming County.

According to Tunkhannock Township Police, on February 12, police were dispatched to a creek along State Route 307 in Overfield Township where two people found what they thought were human remains in a bag when they walked down to retrieve a ball from a creek.

At the scene, police say a black plastic bag with an “extremely lifelike” human foot sticking out of it was discovered. The foot was said to be highly detailed, complete with a French manicure.

The Wyoming County Coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene where, upon opening the bag, the remains in question were determined to be an anatomically correct child-sized sex doll, as stated by police.

Police say that in any situation involving a potential body found, state police are called due to the larger amount of resources available to them.