(WKBN) – A retired special education teacher from Pennsylvania was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of traveling to the Philippines to have sex with children.

Craig Levin, 67, of King of Prussia was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Investigators said Levin traveled to the Philippines at least nine times to engage in sex with disadvantaged minors. Levin even said that the children were hungry or needed money for medicine for family members, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Levin was caught in an elevator of his hotel with a 15-year-old girl. A search of his hotel room uncovered a notebook with the names and ages of hundreds of girls that he rated on several categories, including age, with those under 18 getting the highest scores. Some were as young as 12.

Levin pleaded guilty in June to six counts charging him with foreign travel to engage in sex with a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and distribution and transportation of child pornography.

The FBI and Philippine National Police investigated the case.