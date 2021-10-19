Send in your nominations for 2022 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If there is a local trail you to love to run, hike or bike, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) wants to know about it.

On Monday, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn encouraged Pennsylvanians to nominate their favorite trail for the 2022 Trail of the Year.

Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails while raising public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s Trail network. DCNR recently honored the D & H Rail Trail — a 38-mile stretch that extends through Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties and traces the former corridor of the Delaware & Hudson Railway — as the 2021 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year.

“Pennsylvania is home to some of the most beautiful trails in the world and DCNR is proud to recognize the impact of one of our top trails each year,” Secretary Dunn said. “Whether it is the gentle pathways threading through miles of preserved greenways or rugged trails scaling the state’s magnificent mountains, the commonwealth has it all. We want to hear from those who enjoy our wonderful trails and help spread the word about the top trail of the year.”

The winning trail will be recognized publicly by the advisory committee and DCNR with a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, a trailhead marker along the trail, promotion on ExplorePATrails and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

To nominate a trail, people must submit a form and supporting documentation online by Nov. 12. For more information, click HERE.

The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2022.