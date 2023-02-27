WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman is “doing well” and remains in care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as he receives treatment for clinical depression.

According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman is visiting with staff and family daily and staying updated on Senate business and news.

“Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania,” said Calvello. “Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks.”

Calvello says Fetterman’s care will be a weeks-long process and updates will be provided as information progresses.

Fetterman voluntarily checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for clinical depression on Feb. 16 for inpatient care. His office said the Senator “has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.”

Fetterman spent two days in George Washington University Hospital and was discharged on February 10 after feeling lightheaded. Tests during that hospitalization ruled out a recent stroke or seizure after Fetterman was previously hospitalized in May 2022 for a life-threatening stroke.