HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sen. Bob Casey was in Harrisburg on Friday to celebrate the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which took effect this summer.

Casey, who is running for re-election in the Senate, first introduced the legislation over a decade ago.

It requires employers to give pregnant workers accommodations like stools or extra bathroom breaks.

Casey said, “If that pregnancy is not a healthy pregnancy because of what we didn’t do to protect her in the workplace, we’re not going to have the outcome that we want which is the child who is born under the best of circumstances.”

The bill passed as part of a spending package last year. Almost two dozen Republicans voted with Democrats in including it.