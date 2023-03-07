HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A resolution urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow flavored and unflavored 2% and whole milk in schools received unanimous support from the Senate on Monday.

The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 restricted the consumption of whole milk in schools. In the years following, 1.2 million fewer students drank milk with their school lunches, according to a news release from the Senate Republicans Communications Office.

The resolution is sponsored by Sens. Michele Brooks (R-50), Elder Vogel (R-47) and David Argall (R-29). It passed the House

“We absolutely know that young people benefit from having access to 2% and whole milk, and all my colleagues in the Senate sent a message to the federal government that they need to stop intruding on the health of our children,” Brooks said. “Students should have every opportunity to begin making smart choices today that will benefit their health for the rest of their lives.”

According to Rob Barley, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board, whole milk contains no more than 3.5% fat, which is necessary for daily cell growth, along with bone health, lower blood pressure and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.

“This continued prohibition isn’t just hurting our dairy farmers, it’s teaching our students a terrible lesson in nutrition,” said Argall. “Reintroducing whole milk to our schools just makes sense for the health of our young people and the Pennsylvania economy.”