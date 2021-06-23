Senate OKs local police using radar for speed enforcement in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Local police would be able to use radar to enforce speed limits under a bill that has passed the Pennsylvania Senate. Senators voted 49 to 1 on Tuesday for the legislation.

Local jurisdictions would have to pass an ordinance, train police in using radar guns and follow rules for regular testing and calibration of the speed measurement devices.

For the first three months of use, only warnings would be issued.

Pennsylvania has long limited the use of radar to state police, and repeated efforts to allow it for local police have never succeeded.

The bill was sent to the House for its consideration.