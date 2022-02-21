HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Super Bowl might have been a week ago, but a political advertisement run by a United States Senate candidate in Pennsylvania is still raising eyebrows.

“Let’s go Brandon! Let’s go Brandon!” A crowd was chanting a more vulgar phrase about President Joe Biden when a TV announcer thought they were chanting, “Let’s go Brandon” and Republicans have since adopted it. Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick took it one step further and used it in an advertisement.

“The notion of the ad was to say ‘Hey this is about a lot more than Brandon, this is bigger than Brandon,'” McCormick said.

McCormick adds that there is a widespread anger of President Biden’s handling of the pandemic, inflation, and immigration.

“They’re expressing it in the polling for President Biden, they’re expressing it in the chant, they’re expressing it in a lot of ways. They’re worried about their country,” McCormick added,

But might there be worry about directing veiled expletives at the president?

“There was all this hysteria over the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ ad and not enough recognition in my opinion, not enough attention paid to the underlying anger,” McCormick explained.

Republican political strategist Chris Nicholas said that the advertisement won’t likely move the needle, but the unprecedented spending on ads by both McCormick and candidate Mehmet Oz is noteworthy.

“Emblematic of what you see in the last two weeks of the campaign, not three or four months out from the primary,” Nicholas said.

Pennsylvania Democrats see the spending and ads of perhaps questionable taste and think it will only help them come November.

“This is gonna be a long drawn-out fight. It’s gonna be very expensive, very divisive, and whoever does limp out of this is gonna be seriously hampered for the general,” said Jack Doyle, Pennsylvania Democrats spokesperson.

The first televised Senate debate is Monday night, Feb. 21, at Villanova. However, McCormick, Oz and Carla Sands have opted out.