PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Ohio was caught with a loaded handgun at the Pittsburgh International Airport Tuesday morning.

The gun was in the man’s backpack along with seven bullets in the chamber.

The X-ray machine at the TSA checkpoint spotted the gun.

The traveler is from Dover, Ohio.

This is the 19th gun confiscated at the Pittsburgh Airport this year. There were 21 last year and 35 in 2019.