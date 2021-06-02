Second man pleads in destruction of police car amid Pittsburgh protests

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A second western Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the destruction of a Pittsburgh police car set afire during last year’s protests over the death of George Floyd.
Twenty-three-year-old Da’Jon Lengyel, of McKees Rocks, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to set fire to property of an organization that receives federal funding” and “unlawful interference with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.”
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that when asked by a federal judge whether he had done what he was accused of, Lengyel said “I did, your honor.”
Twenty-six-year-old Christopher West pleaded guilty a week ago to the same charges.