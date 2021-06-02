Second man pleads in destruction of police car amid Pittsburgh protests

Protesters holds up signs as the group sits down in the intersection of Penn Ave and Bakery Square, Saturday, June 6, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter rally in Pittsburgh to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A second western Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the destruction of a Pittsburgh police car set afire during last year’s protests over the death of George Floyd.

Twenty-three-year-old Da’Jon Lengyel, of McKees Rocks, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to set fire to property of an organization that receives federal funding” and “unlawful interference with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that when asked by a federal judge whether he had done what he was accused of, Lengyel said “I did, your honor.”

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher West pleaded guilty a week ago to the same charges.