(WKBN) – Pennsylvania schools are getting nearly $5 billion in federal COVID relief money.

On Monday, Gov. Wolf’s administration laid out how that money needs to be spent.

Districts will have to use at least 20% to address learning loss from the pandemic.

It’ll also support the needs of underrepresented students.

Schools can use the rest of the money on things like cleaning supplies, and summer and after-school programs.

The money must be used by September 2024.